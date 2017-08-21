WIN On Fresh: Gavin DeGraw | Echosmith | Jim GaffiganMore »

JAY-Z Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington

Hova performed "Numb/Encore" from his epic Linkin Park collaboration.
By Hayden Wright

In 2004, JAY-Z and Linkin Park released Collision Course, an EP of collaborations that produced the GRAMMY-winning mashup “Numb/Encore.” At the time, it was a groundbreaking synthesis of mainstream rap and popular nu-metal, introducing LP and Hova to new audiences. In the weeks since Chester Bennington’s death, tributes have poured in; At Staffordshire’s V Festival on Saturday Night, JAY-Z joined the chorus with his own memorial performance.

The show marked Jay’s first since Bennington’s death and he performed “Numb/Encore.”

“Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight,” the rapper said.

Additionally, Jay made the live debut of some new material from 4:44, including “Kill Jay Z,” “The Story of O.J.” and “Family Feud.”

Watch the explicit clip now at Radio.com.

 

