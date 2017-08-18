Fergie Reveals ‘Double Dutchess’ Tracklist

By Scott T. Sterling
Pop star Fergie today (August 18) revealed the track listing for her long-awaited new album, Double Dutchess, via a GIF that was shared on Twitter.
Among the songs slated for Double Dutchess include previously released singles “MILF $,” “Life Goes On” and even the 2014 track, “L.A. Love,” featuring YG.
While the album will be available to pre-order starting on August 25, the singer has yet to reveal an actual release date.
Check out the full track listing below.
#DOUBLEDUTCHESS TRACKLIST
by @GIPHY giphy.com/fergie
💿💿 PREORDER 8/25 https://t.co/QSZqh9dPKi—
(@Fergie) August 18, 2017
1. Hungry (feat. Rick Ross)
2. Like It Ain’t Nuttin’
3. You Already Know (feat. Nicki Minaj)
4. Just Like You
5. A Little Work
6. Life Goes On
7. M.I.L.F. $
8. Save It Til Morning
9. Enchanté (Carine) (feat. Axl Jack)
10. Tension
11. L.A. Love (La La) (feat. YG)
12. Love Is Blind
13. Love Is Pain