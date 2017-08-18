Demi Lovato Spills Details On Her Upcoming Album

For Demi Lovato, busy is an understatement right now. She’s pushing her new single “Sorry Not Sorry,” has a Good Morning America performance tomorrow (Friday), and is doing the Billboard Hot 100 Music Fest this weekend at Jones Beach. Off camera, I asked Demi if she’d be able to get some rest before her weekend performances. She said, “Yeah, I have to” …and told me she had already lost count of how much coffee she’d had prior to the interview (which kicked off at 10:30am!).

See Also: According To Demi Lovato, An Ariana Grande Collaboration WILL Happen

She's the sweetest. ❤️ Interview coming soon. A post shared by Mike Adam (@mikeadamonair) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

I can’t lie to you… I’m a BIG Demi fan. Yes, the fact that she’s beautiful may play a small part in that, but her voice never fails to blow me away. She’s a powerhouse. You can hear it on “Sorry Not Sorry,” and ESPECIALLY during her live performances. One of my personal favorites was her Bee Gees tribute performance with Tori Kelly and Andra Day at the GRAMMYs.

Speaking of the GRAMMYs, Demi and I spent a good amount of time talking about the Recording Academy during our interview. From her recently playing some new music from her upcoming album to the Nashville GRAMMY Chapter, to how important being nominated was to her… especially the timing of it all, when she was kind of second guessing herself and her music.

Of course, we discussed the upcoming album. She DOES have a title picked out, “Body Say” will not be on the album, and she was bummed that she couldn’t get Ariana Grande on the album! Apparently, they’ve been talking about a collaboration for quite some time, but they just couldn’t find the right track to duet on for this album. Can we just digest that for a second?? So basically, at some point, there WILL be an Ari/Demi collab… it’s just a matter of when. Those two vocalists on ONE song!? I’m not ready.

In addition to all the above, we touched on her upcoming documentary, and why politics is top of mind for her now. Oh, and how she picked up that knitting habit of hers! I totally thought it was a skill passed down from like a grandma of hers or something… boy, I was way off.

Watch Demi’s full interview with Mike Adam above.

–Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7