P!nk Debuts ‘What About Us’ Video

P!nk has released the music video for her new single “What About Us.”

The track is the lead single off the singer’s highly-anticipated studio album Beautiful Trauma, which will be released on October 13.

P!nk is no slouch when it comes to making music videos. It was recently announced that she will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Check out the highly choreographed and slightly NSFW clip now at Radio.com.