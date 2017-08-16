WIN On Fresh: Fresh Artist of the Week | Goo Goo DollsEchosmithClean BanditMore »

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Plays John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ on a Casio

August 16, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: Hayley Williams, John Lennon, Paramore, rock
(Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

By Scott T. Sterling

Celebrities aren’t immune from the current onslaught of bad news and social tension swirling across America. For Paramore singer Hayley Williams, it was enough for her to revisit the John Lennon classic, “Imagine,” for a lighthearted cover version which she shared on Twitter today (August 16).

Related: Hayley Williams Once Secretly Quit Paramore

“Remember to take a break from the news at some point so your head doesn’t fall off your body,” the singer tweeted. “Here’s ‘Imagine’ on a Casio.”

The resulting video finds no less than three pairs of hands jabbing at a keyboard and plunking out a version of the Lennon favorite. Watch it below.

Take a break and watch the clip below.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Best of NY
Newsletter Signup

Listen Live