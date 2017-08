New Jersey grabs ya and doesn’t let go. Just ask Ray Romano!

He could obviously vacation anywhere in the world, but he told Jimmy Kimmel his entire family spends three weeks every year on LBI (Long Beach Island), just like when he was a kid!

Custard every night, mini golf, pizza… all while his wife wishes they were in Europe!

Watch the interview below — and let me know where YOU like to vacation that reminds you of being a kid again!

–Cane/Fresh 102.7