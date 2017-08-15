Ne-Yo Delights with Surprise Karaoke Performance

By Scott T. Sterling

Karaoke nights allow everyday people to grab the microphone and live out their pop star dreams. At a North Hollywood bar over the weekend, one of those everyday karaoke singers was joined by the very real pop star Ne-Yo while taking on one of his songs.

It was early Sunday morning (August 13) at The Good Nite bar when a patron started singing Ne-Yo’s 2007 hit, “Because Of You.” Imagine his surprise when Ne-Yo himself emerged from the crowd to join him onstage.

It was all in fun when Ne-Yo took the mic to croon his song, much to the delight of the crowd in the intimate bar space. The pop star and fan shared the onstage moment, ending the song with hugs and appreciation. Watch the once-in-a-lifetime karaoke encounter below.