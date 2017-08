Fifth Harmony have released a new music video for “Angel.”

Related: Lauren Jauregui is Proud of, Motivated by, Her Sexuality

The track is latest from the group’s forthcoming self-titled album, which arrives August 25.

The album will be the follow-up to 2016’s 7/27 and the group’s first music since the current quartet — Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke — parted ways with Camila Cabello in December 2016.

Check out Fifth Harmony’s new visual below: