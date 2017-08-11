Do You Have Relationship Rules? Man Shares His ‘Insane’ List

A guy recently bought a used car and found an ‘insane’ list of relationship rules from the previous owner that he found in the car.

Apparently, the guy had a crazy girlfriend who gave him a relationship contract that included rules like: “You are NOT to hang out with your friends more than two times a week,” and “You’re NOT to look at a single girl.”

Of course, the list went viral.

Click above to hear Jeffrey take on the role as Intern Anthony’s psycho girlfriend Lisa and find out which rules he would abide by!

Is it ridiculous to have rules in a relationship? Comment below!

Here’s the full story.

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey