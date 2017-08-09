WIN On Fresh: Fresh Artist of the Week | Echosmith | Luis FonsiClean BanditMore »

Jeffrey Taught Karen a New Hack and She Thinks It’s Shady AF

August 9, 2017 10:13 AM

This morning on Karen and Jeffrey, Karen called Jeffrey out for using the bathroom at Pret A Manger across the street from the studio without buying anything.

Jeffrey thinks it’s cool to do since it’s so hard to find a bathroom in the city and he has the code from the one time he actually shopped at Pret. Karen thinks it’s ridiculous since Jeffrey can just go across the street and use the restroom at work.

Click above to hear Karen and Producer T go at it with Jeffrey over his bathroom behavior!

Is Jeffrey’s public bathroom behavior shady or practical? Comment below!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

