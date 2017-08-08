WIN On Fresh: Fresh Artist of the Week | Echosmith | Luis FonsiClean BanditMore »

Jeffrey Has a New Beauty Hack… and It Involves Snail Mucus!

August 8, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: beauty

This morning on Karen and Jeffrey, Jeffrey revealed that he has a new beauty hack: a mask made out of snail mucus!!!! Jeffrey visited the best skin care shops in Chinatown this weekend and found out that the new ‘it’ ingredient is snail mucus.

Watch the video and listen to the audio above to find out what Jeffrey thought about the mask after trying it out live on air!

Would you try a snail mucus mask? Comment below!

Read 10 Fascinating Facts About Snail Slime You Should Know HERE.

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live