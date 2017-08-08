Jeffrey Has a New Beauty Hack… and It Involves Snail Mucus!

This morning on Karen and Jeffrey, Jeffrey revealed that he has a new beauty hack: a mask made out of snail mucus!!!! Jeffrey visited the best skin care shops in Chinatown this weekend and found out that the new ‘it’ ingredient is snail mucus.

Watch the video and listen to the audio above to find out what Jeffrey thought about the mask after trying it out live on air!

