MTV’s 2017 VMAs: Ed Sheeran Hints at Surprise Guest

The MTV Video Music Awards are set to air on Sunday, August 27th and today (8/7) the initial list of performers have been announced. Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, and The Weeknd are among the first group of performers announced for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Fifth Harmony, Lorde, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Shawn Mendes will also take the stage.

During a backstage interview with Live 101.5 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix on August 5th, Sheeran let the cat out of the bag a little early. When ‘The Morning Mess’ sat down with Ed, they pressed him about the hole in his schedule on the 27th — leading Joey Boy to wonder if Ed would be making an appearance.

“I thought… is that announced? I don’t know, yeah. I definitely am, but I don’t know when they announce it,” Ed said slightly flustered. “I don’t actually see any problem with saying that I am performing. I am allowed to announce myself performing, can’t I?”

“I am playing at the VMAs,” Ed continued, “but I am playing with someone.”

“It’s not Beyonce,” Ed told the crew, much to their disappointment. “But it is one that, when it was broached to me, I was like ‘Oh, that would actually be really interesting.’ It’s the least likely person in the world you would think that I’d be doing a song with at the VMAs.”

So, who would you like to see Ed take the stage with at this year’s awards ceremony? Let us know in the comments!

Katy Perry is all set to be this year’s host and the nominees are already in with Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, and Katy in the lead.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air on Sunday, August 27th at 8:00 pm ET/PT. See the full list of nominees here.

–Joe Cingrana/Fresh 102.7