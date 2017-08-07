Lady Gaga Documentary Is Headed To HBO

We’ve gotten to know Lady Gaga through her music but now we’re going to get an even deeper look into her life — on stage and off.

This past year she put out her new album Joanne, went out on a dive bar tour, broke off her engagement, focused more on acting with a role on American Horror Story and a remake of A Star Is Born, and launched her Joanne world tour.

See Also: Lady Gaga Tweets President Trump to Protest Transgender Military Ban

According to The Sun, it will be a one-off special giving fans behind-the-scenes access to the past year of her life. A source told The Sun, “this the first time Gaga has offered no-holds-barred access like this… And the past 12 months have been huge for her.”

Hopefully, we’ll get the scoop on it all. I’ll be glued to this one.

When it comes to Lady Gaga, nothing is ever boring!

Read more HERE.

—Xtine Richie/Fresh 102.7