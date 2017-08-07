Is It Okay To Have a Drink While You Are Breastfeeding?

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about the breastfeeding controversy surrounding Beyonce.

Queen Bey recently posted a pic of herself drinking a glass of wine. Immediately, social media users called her out for drinking while presumably breastfeeding her seven-week-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

Karen, who breastfed all three of her kids, had a lot to say about drinking while breastfeeding. Find out if she thinks this is OK or NO WAY when you click to hear the audio above!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey