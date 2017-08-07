WIN On Fresh: Fresh Artist of the Week | Echosmith | Luis Fonsi | Lady AntebellumClean BanditMore »

Is It Okay To Have a Drink While You Are Breastfeeding?

August 7, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, parenting

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about the breastfeeding controversy surrounding Beyonce.

Queen Bey recently posted a pic of herself drinking a glass of wine. Immediately, social media users called her out for drinking while presumably breastfeeding her seven-week-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Karen, who breastfed all three of her kids, had a lot to say about drinking while breastfeeding. Find out if she thinks this is OK or NO WAY when you click to hear the audio above!

Is it okay to have a drink while you are breastfeeding? Comment below!

Read more about drinking while breastfeeding HERE.

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

