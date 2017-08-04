Toni Cornell Tributes Late Father Chris Cornell and Friend Chester Bennington

What a touching and heartbreaking moment on Good Morning America today, the day Linkin Park were scheduled to perform during the show’s summer concert series.

Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter, Toni, joined OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder on stage to sing the classic Leonard Cohen track “Hallelujah” as a tribute to her late father and his close friend Chester Bennington — both of whom died of apparent suicides earlier this year.

See Also: Coldplay Honor Chester Bennington by Covering Linkin Park’s ‘Crawling’

It’s beyond comprehension how Toni kept her composure. There were definitely tears in the crowd as photos of her father and Chester flashed on the screen. Also, the Soundgarden shirt she was wearing certainly didn’t help keep any tears at bay.

“It’s an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them,” Toni Cornell said to the crowd. “Chester sang this at Chris’ funeral, and this is arguably one of the greatest songs written in the last 50 years,” Tedder said of the song.

Watch a clip of the performance below.

Chris Cornell's daughter Toni Cornell sings 'Hallelujah' with @RyanTedder in honor of father and Chester Bennington. https://t.co/dnvW0zojw1 pic.twitter.com/I0CKhV4llm — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 4, 2017

You can watch the FULL performance HERE.

If you need help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

–Joe Cingrana/Xtine/Fresh 102.7