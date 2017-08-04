Los Angeles Pizza Joint Honors Linkin Park Front Man with Mural

Tributes, memories, and reactions to the death of Linkin Park front man Chester Bennington have come in waves since his untimely passing by apparent suicide on July 20th, 2017.

Among the most recent tributes was an incredible performance by Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter who sang the classic song “Hallelujah” alongside OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder this morning on Good Morning America today (8/4), a U.K. fan’s representation of Chester in the mud on his van, and a Coldplay’s cover of Linkin Park’s “Crawling” in New Jersey on August 1st.

Another tribute has popped up on the other side of the country, this time on the wall of a pizza shop in Los Angeles. The artists Jonas Never, Kryst and Mr. Kub have painted a highly detailed mural of the late singer smiling shirtless in black and white on the back wall of Rock N Pies Pizza Co. on Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica.

Bennington was found dead in his Palos Verdes, CA home at the age of 41 on July 20th, and was laid to rest in a private funeral on July 29.

Take a look at the pizza shop’s posts below and watch the video above for more.

We are honored to have such an amazing tribute to Chester on the wall of our building, and overwhelmed by the response from fans in the local community and all over the world. Thanks again @never1959, @_kryst_ and @mr_kub_ . Thank you @kroq for acknowledging this incredible artwork. And thank you, Chester for all the art you've produced over the years. A post shared by Rock'n Pies Pizza Los Angeles🍕 (@rocknpies) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

"When life leaves us blind, love keeps us kind." – Chester Bennington. New mural in progress from our friend @never1959 at our Sherman Oaks location. A post shared by Rock'n Pies Pizza Los Angeles🍕 (@rocknpies) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

–Joe Cingrana/Fresh 102.7