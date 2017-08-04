WIN On Fresh: Fresh Artist of the Week | Echosmith | Luis Fonsi | Lady AntebellumClean BanditMore »

Los Angeles Pizza Joint Honors Linkin Park Front Man with Mural

August 4, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: Chester Bennington, Linkin Park, rock

Tributes, memories, and reactions to the death of Linkin Park front man Chester Bennington have come in waves since his untimely passing by apparent suicide on July 20th, 2017.

Among the most recent tributes was an incredible performance by Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter who sang the classic song “Hallelujah” alongside OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder this morning on Good Morning America today (8/4), a U.K. fan’s representation of Chester in the mud on his van, and a Coldplay’s cover of Linkin Park’s “Crawling” in New Jersey on August 1st.

chester bennington rock in rio Los Angeles Pizza Joint Honors Linkin Park Front Man with Mural

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Another tribute has popped up on the other side of the country, this time on the wall of a pizza shop in Los Angeles. The artists Jonas Never, Kryst and Mr. Kub have painted a highly detailed mural of the late singer smiling shirtless in black and white on the back wall of Rock N Pies Pizza Co. on Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica.

Bennington was found dead in his Palos Verdes, CA home at the age of 41 on July 20th, and was laid to rest in a private funeral on July 29.

Take a look at the pizza shop’s posts below and watch the video above for more.

 

–Joe Cingrana/Fresh 102.7

