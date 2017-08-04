WIN On Fresh: Fresh Artist of the Week | Echosmith | Luis Fonsi | Lady AntebellumClean BanditMore »

Do You Freak Out During Thunderstorms?

August 4, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Lightning

This morning, there was a severe thunderstorm in the NYC area and Karen and Producer T were so freaked out that they turned off the lights in the studio and pulled down the shades to avoid being struck by lightning. Of course, Jeffrey and Intern Anthony thought they were being ridiculous!

Did Karen and Producer T overreact? Click the video above to hear the debate that went on in the studio this morning!

lightning 451625164 Do You Freak Out During Thunderstorms?

Lightning strikes the Empire State Building as a storm comes into New York City on July 2, 2014. (credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

Are you team #Karen&ProducerT or #Jeffrey&InternAnthony? Comment below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

