By Jon Wiederhorn

During Coldplay’s show last night (August 1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, vocalist Chris Martin took a moment to dedicate a cover of Linkin Park’s “Crawling” to the late Chester Bennington, reports LIVE 105.

“Thank you Coldplay. It sounded beautiful,” posted Linkin Park rapper Mike Shinoda on Instagram.

Check out video of the tribute below:

Thank you @coldplay 🙏🏽 It sounded beautiful. A post shared by Mike Shinoda (@m_shinoda) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Cover song .. singing crawling of linkin park.. amazing #coldplay#metstadium#crawling#linkinpark A post shared by ___Nesse___ (@_nesse_) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT