What Exactly Makes A Man ‘Manly’?

July 31, 2017 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Manly Survey

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about a new study where men had to talk about their masculine habits. The study asked participants, “Does sitting down to pee make a man less manly?” 5% of American men said they sat down to pee and 67% of European men did the same.

So what do women think about men who use the bathroom sitting down? 65% of American women said they didn’t find it less masculine to pee sitting down.

Click the link above to hear what Karen and Jeffrey think about men who use the bathroom sitting down!

Is a man less masculine if he sits down to use the bathroom?

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

