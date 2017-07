This morning, Karen and Jeffrey revealed the 20 questions you need to ask your spouse in order to save your marriage. As work spouses, Karen and Jeffrey asked each other the 20 questions to see if their relationship is in a good place!

Behold the healing power of box wine and evolving kindness.

Click the link above to hear the one behavior Jeffrey would change about Karen!

Is there anything you would change about your significant other? Comment below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey