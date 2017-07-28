WIN On Fresh: Fresh Artist of the Week | Echosmith | Luis FonsiClean BanditMore »

Woman Gives Birth on Brooklyn Subway Platform

July 28, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: nyc, parenting, pregnant
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

 

This morning Jeffrey and Shannon Holly, who was in for Karen, talked about NYPD cops helping a woman give birth on the subway platform at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station in Brooklyn yesterday!

Jeffrey asked Shannon if she went into labor in a strange place and Shannon said that she is such a control freak, that she actually scheduled the births of her two children!

Click above to hear about more about the woman’s delivery — and Shannon’s scheduled births.

Did you go into labor in a strange place? Comment below!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

