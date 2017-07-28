Jeffrey’s Mom Friends Lose Their Minds When They’re Kid Free — Do You Do The Same?

(Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

This morning, Jeffrey asked Shannon Holly who filled in for Karen all week: Why do some moms lose their damn minds when they’re kid free?

One of Jeffrey’s mom friends recently visited him and she had a wild night that ended with her taking her top off in public and relieving herself in a discarded tire!

PLUS, find out how Shannon, who has two kids, gets crazy when she’s child free… Listen above!

What’s your favorite thing to do when you are kid free? Comment below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey