Fall Out Boy Release ‘Champion’ Video, Announce Tour Dates

Jaden Smith and Blackbear will open the shows. July 28, 2017 1:01 PM
By Robyn Collins

Fall Out Boy have released a video for their single, “Champion.” The band also announced its first round of M A N I A Tour dates. Jaden Smith (who stars in the new video) and Blackbear will open the shows.

Fall Out Boy performs during Fresh 102.7’s Fresh Holiday Jam at The Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 2, 2015 (Photo: E.J. Judge / CBS Local)

The intense video directed by Scantron and Mel Sonia depicts people examining their lives through VR headsets and reviewing difficult experiences. In the end, Smith pulls out a baseball bat and smashes his headset to bits.

The band’s new album M A N I A comes out September 15.

Watch the “Champion” video below:

