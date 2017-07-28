Fall Out Boy Release ‘Champion’ Video, Announce Tour Dates

By Robyn Collins

Fall Out Boy have released a video for their single, “Champion.” The band also announced its first round of M A N I A Tour dates. Jaden Smith (who stars in the new video) and Blackbear will open the shows.

The intense video directed by Scantron and Mel Sonia depicts people examining their lives through VR headsets and reviewing difficult experiences. In the end, Smith pulls out a baseball bat and smashes his headset to bits.

The band’s new album M A N I A comes out September 15.

Watch the “Champion” video below: