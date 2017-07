This morning on Karen and Jeffrey, Shannon Holly – who was in for Karen — revealed that she STEALS something on a weekly basis, toilet seat covers! Shannon actually uses paper toilet seat covers to blot her face when it gets oily!

Check out even more uses HERE.

Listen to the clip above to hear about Shannon’s DIY beauty hack and if Jeffrey thinks she is a genius or out of her damn mind!

Filling in for the @Fresh1027 morning show this week with Jeffery in #NYC had a blast! A post shared by Shannon Holly (@shannonhollyonair) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey