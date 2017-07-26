Fresh Fall Fest 2017 ft. Kelly Clarkson, Julia Michaels + James Arthur at the Theater at MSG

Fresh 102.7 is getting excited about our 5th annual FRESH FALL FEST — Thursday, September 14, 2017 at NYC’s Theater at Madison Square Garden — featuring Kelly Clarkson, Julia Michaels + James Arthur performing LIVE!
Tickets On Sale SOON!
Special Fresh 102.7 pre-sale: Wednesday, August 2nd
General on sale: Friday, August 4th
Kelly Clarkson
James Arthur
Julia Michaels
Details and Directions:
