WIN On Fresh: Fresh Artist of the Week | Echosmith | Luis FonsiClean BanditMore »

Fresh Fall Fest 2017 ft. Kelly Clarkson, Julia Michaels + James Arthur at the Theater at MSG

July 26, 2017 7:30 AM
Filed Under: Fresh Fall Fest, James Arthur, Julia Michaels, Kelly Clarkson

Fresh 102.7 is getting excited about our 5th annual FRESH FALL FEST — Thursday, September 14, 2017 at NYC’s Theater at Madison Square Garden — featuring Kelly Clarkson, Julia Michaels + James Arthur performing LIVE!

Tickets On Sale SOON!

Special Fresh 102.7 pre-sale: Wednesday, August 2nd
General on sale: Friday, August 4th 

kelly clarkson courtesy atlantic1 Fresh Fall Fest 2017 ft. Kelly Clarkson, Julia Michaels + James Arthur at the Theater at MSG

Kelly Clarkson / Courtesy Atlantic

Kelly Clarkson

 

See Also:

Kelly Clarkson Exhibits New Level of ‘Sass’ on Upcoming Album

Kelly Clarkson Joins ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson on ‘Piece By Piece’: ‘I’d Rather be an Emotional Singer than a Perfect One’

 

james arthur 1432 160720 k1 Fresh Fall Fest 2017 ft. Kelly Clarkson, Julia Michaels + James Arthur at the Theater at MSG

Photo: Sony Music

James Arthur

 

See Also:

James Arthur Opens Up about His Struggle With Anxiety & Panic Attacks

#OnTheList with Xtine: 7 Inspiring Tracks from James Arthur’s ‘Back from the Edge’

 

julia michaels main press photo credit meredith truax 1 e1501014125846 Fresh Fall Fest 2017 ft. Kelly Clarkson, Julia Michaels + James Arthur at the Theater at MSG

Photo: Meredith Truax

Julia Michaels

 

See Also:

Julia Michaels Announces New Album ‘Nervous System’

 

Details and Directions:

onerepublicfff dl Fresh Fall Fest 2017 ft. Kelly Clarkson, Julia Michaels + James Arthur at the Theater at MSGSee Past Fresh Fall Fest Concert Coverage:

Fresh Fall Fest 2016: Featuring OneRepublic at NYC’s Beacon Theatre

Fresh Fall Fest 2015 featuring Duran Duran, Adam Lambert and Rachel Platten

Behind The Scenes At Fresh Fall Fest 2014

Fresh Fall Fest 2013 ft. The Fray, Daughtry, Kodaline, American Authors & Dog Society

 

 

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live