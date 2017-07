Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth Enjoy a Day Off at the Beach

I think a bromance is brewing. The boys who tour together play together.

How adorable is this video of Charlie Puth and Shawn Mendes hanging out and having fun on the shores of Florida during a little downtime on their ‘Illuminate World Tour? Plus, guys running in slow motion is always a win in my book.

They’re going to be performing together at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center on August 16th — so be on the look out for the guys having some fun near us!

August is still TOTALLY beach season in NYC!

day off with shawn- @shawnmendes @andrewgertler A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

The remaining North American tour dates are listed below.

JUL 25 @ AMALIE ARENA TAMPA, FL

JUL 26 @ AMERICAN AIRLINES ARENA MIAMI, FL

JUL 28 @ AMWAY CENTER ORLANDO, FL

JUL 29 @ INIFITE ENERGY ARENA DULUTH, GA

JUL 31 @ BRIDGESTONE ARENA NASHVILLE, TN

AUG 02 @ QUICKEN LOANS ARENA CLEVELAND, OH

AUG 03 @ ALLSTATE ARENA CHICAGO, IL

AUG 05 @ CENTURYLINK CENTER OMAHA OMAHA, NE

AUG 06 @ XCEL ENERGY CENTER ST PAUL, MN

AUG 11 @ AIR CANADA CENTRE TORONTO, CANADA

AUG 12 @ AIR CANADA CENTRE TORONTO, CANADA

AUG 14 @ CENTRE BELL MONTRÉAL, CANADA

AUG 16 @ BARCLAYS CENTER BROOKLYN, NY

AUG 17 @ PRUDENTIAL CENTER NEWARK, NJ

AUG 19 @ VERIZON ARENA WASHINGTON, DC

AUG 20 @ PPG PAINTS ARENA PITTSBURGH, PA

AUG 22 @ WELLS FARGO CENTER PHILADELPHIA, PA

AUG 23 @ TD GARDEN BOSTON, MA

–Xtine/Fresh 102.7