OneRepublic Cover Oasis’ ‘Champagne Supernova’

"'Champagne Supernova' is like a once-in-a-lifetime record. It's just a classic." July 25, 2017 12:22 PM
Photo: Courtesy Interscope

By Robyn Collins

OneRepublic pay tribute to Oasis with a reverent cover of “Champagne Supernova.” The song was recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

Frontman Ryan Tedder shares, “I was an Anglophile; the only Anglophile amongst my friends when I was 13, 14. ‘Champagne Supernova’ is like a once-in-a-lifetime record. It’s just a classic.”

The song is part of of Spotify’s music and travel series Music Happens Here.

Check out the cover below.

 

 

