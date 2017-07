There’s a squirrel on the loose in Brooklyn that has been attacking people! The squirrel has bitten five people including a little girl in Prospect Park in the last week.

Listen below to hear all about the “aggressive” squirrel on the loose and why Jeffrey has been terrified of squirrels since he was a kid!

Is there an animal you are terrified of? Comment below!

Read more about the squirrel HERE.

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey