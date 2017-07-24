P!nk Teases New Single ‘What About Us’

By Abby Hassler

P!nk is setting her sights on a city landscape and new music, as she took to social media yesterday (July 23) to tease a new single “What About Us,” which will arrive Aug. 10.

In the photo, P!nk stares at a distant city landscape with a flashing cop car and woman nearby. The singer included the caption, “WHAT ABOUT US 8/10/17.”

This will be the musician’s first project since her “Just Like Fire” from the Alice Through the Looking Glass soundtrack, or her “Waterfall” collaboration with Sia and Stargate. She has not released a full-length album since her 2012 The Truth About Love.

Check out Pink’s post below.