Justin Bieber Cancels Final Leg of World Tour

By Abby Hassler

Justin Bieber has canceled the final leg of his Purpose world tour.

Related: Justin Bieber Banned from China for ‘Bad Behavior’

A statement on Bieber’s official site reads:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

After a few more stateside dates this summer, the tour was set to head overseas and end October 7 in Singapore. The world tour began March 9, 2016 in Seattle, WA.