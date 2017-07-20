WIN On Fresh: Luis FonsiOneRepublic + a Honda Civic | Gavin DeGraw | LordeShakira | Clean Bandit | Broadway’s “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”More »

What Shade Did Mariah Throw at Nicki Minaj, J.Lo & Madonna?

July 20, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MAY 27: Mariah Carey performs during the ceremony of World Music Awards at Sporting Monte-Carlo on May 27, 2014 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

So there’s a new show coming to television about Mariah Carey‘s life and the actress who’s going to be playing her has big shoes to fill and by big shoes – we mean big shade.

Mariah has thrown a lot of shade in the past so to help whoever winds up playing Mariah, Karen and Jeffrey had some shady moments of Mariah to play this morning.

What do Nicki Minaj, J.Lo, and Madonna have in common? They’ve all been a victim of Mariah shade.

Listen below to hear what Mariah had to say!

 

–Intern Anthony/Karen and Jeffrey

