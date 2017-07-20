What Shade Did Mariah Throw at Nicki Minaj, J.Lo & Madonna?

So there’s a new show coming to television about Mariah Carey‘s life and the actress who’s going to be playing her has big shoes to fill and by big shoes – we mean big shade.

Mariah has thrown a lot of shade in the past so to help whoever winds up playing Mariah, Karen and Jeffrey had some shady moments of Mariah to play this morning.

What do Nicki Minaj, J.Lo, and Madonna have in common? They’ve all been a victim of Mariah shade.

Listen below to hear what Mariah had to say!

–Intern Anthony/Karen and Jeffrey