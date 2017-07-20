Chester Bennington Dead, Linkin Park Singer Commits Suicide By Hanging

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington is dead of an apparent suicide, according to a new report by TMZ.

Law enforcement sources tell the outlet that the singer hanged himself at a residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County. Coroner spokesman Brian Elias told the AP “they are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.”

Palos Verdes police confirm to the Radio.com that they responded to a call on 28oo block of Via Victoria at 8:56 PT.

Today would have been Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday, the singer also committed suicide by hanging on May 18 of this year. Shortly after Cornell’s passing Bennington penned a passionate note to the late Soundgarden singer.

Bennington was 41 years old.

This is a developing story.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).