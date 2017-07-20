WIN On Fresh: Luis FonsiOneRepublic + a Honda Civic | Gavin DeGraw | LordeShakira | Clean Bandit | Broadway’s “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”More »

Chester Bennington Dead, Linkin Park Singer Commits Suicide By Hanging

July 20, 2017 2:26 PM
Filed Under: Linkin Park, rock

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington is dead of an apparent suicide, according to a new report by TMZ.

Law enforcement sources tell the outlet that the singer hanged himself at a residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County. Coroner spokesman Brian Elias told the AP “they are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.”

Palos Verdes police confirm to the Radio.com that they responded to a call on 28oo block of Via Victoria at 8:56 PT.

Related: Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Pens Heartfelt Letter to Chris Cornell

Today would have been Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday, the singer also committed suicide by hanging on May 18 of this year. Shortly after Cornell’s passing Bennington penned a passionate note to the late Soundgarden singer.

Bennington was 41 years old.

This is a developing story.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live