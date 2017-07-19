Kesha: My Mom Was Dumping Buckets Of Glitter On My Boobs

Singer Kesha dropped by the Fresh 102.7 studios in New York City on Tuesday to talk with morning team Karen and Jeffrey about the new music she’s been rolling out to fans in the last few weeks — and also dish a little info about some of her more interesting photo shoots.

This past Thursday (July 13), on the day she released her latest f-bomb filled single “Woman,” Kesha posted a topless photo of herself covered head to (we assume) toe in glitter, along with a caption about her excitement for the song.

I just really fucking love being a woman and I wanted an anthem for anyone else who wants to yell about being self-sufficient and strong. (yes, men, this song can be for you too) Read My Letter here: Link in Bio A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Jul 13, 2017 at 5:57am PDT

But it’s not the foul-mouthed caption that had Karen and Jeffrey buzzing, it was the logistics. They really wanted to find out the secret behind those awesome ‘glitter boobs.’

“It’s pretty self-explanatory,” Kesha laughed. “You just get naked and roll around in some glitter. I actually had a team of people helping me re-apply because I was running in and out of the ocean. At one point I was just laying on the ground and my mom was just dumping buckets of glitter on me.”

“I will never lose my love of glitter… I feel like that should put my fans at ease a little bit.”

Kesha also addressed the red carpet moment she had with Jerry Seinfeld, admittedly one of her idols, at the Night of Laughter & Song at the Kennedy Center on June 5th.

“I think I just scared the poor man,” Kesha explains with a slight hint of embarrassment in her voice. “I honestly just think I had a little too much energy. I came up really fast, I have a lot of energy, I heard his voice — I’m like an excitable puppy, especially when I heard his voice. But then I went back and was like, ‘ooohhh f— me!'”

“I was talking to my mom and I was like, ‘I feel like a 5-year-old. But honestly, the next day I woke up and for whatever reason, I don’t know why, but the TV downstairs in my house which is never on had the hugging episode on. I was like, ‘well, there’s the universe just reinforcing the fact that I should’ve remembered that he doesn’t like hugs.'”

“No hugs for you!”

Musically speaking, Kesha has returned in full force with two brand new singles, “Woman,” and “Praying” and has a new album set to be released on August 11th — titled Rainbow, which she says is an allusion to the many different emotions that are present on the effort.

“I wrote Rainbow at a point when I was not in the rainbow. I was still in the storm, emotionally speaking,” Kesha told Karen and Jeffrey. “It was a letter to myself that I would be OK. My guiding light of hopefulness.”

The first single to be released was “Praying” an obvious departure from her party days of “Blow” and “TiK ToK.” “I’m so proud and so excited about ‘Praying.’ I’ve never put out a slower song, a ballad and it makes me nervous, but it feels like the right time for me to give that side to fans.”

Her second single, the epic empowerment anthem “Woman,” sees a return to her wild-child musical roots and throws in quite a few curse-words for good measure.

“It’s self-empowerment city!”

