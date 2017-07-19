WIN On Fresh: Luis FonsiOneRepublic + a Honda Civic | Gavin DeGraw | LordeShakira | Clean Bandit | Broadway’s “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”More »

Karen Wants to Prove That All Men Are Wusses

July 19, 2017 10:20 AM

This morning on Karen and Jeffrey, Karen tried to explain how her doctor appointment went and both Jeffrey and Intern Anthony couldn’t even listen! Karen said that she has a theory that all men, deep down inside, are wusses.

So to prove her point, Karen described, in detail, exactly which kind of needles she received at her visit to the doctors. Listen below to hear the “tough guys” in the room squeal and cry while Karen laughs it off.

Are all men really wusses? The only thing we can know for sure is that Jeffrey and Intern Anthony won’t be getting a needle anytime soon!

–Intern Anthony/Karen and Jeffrey

