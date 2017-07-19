Demi Lovato’s ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ Video is a Party

Demi Lovato has released the music video for her latest single “Sorry Not Sorry.”

“I hope this song makes you get off your seat and dance like you never have before,” Lovato said of the new track. “This an anthem for anyone who’s ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out the other like a f—— savage!!”

Appropriately, the new clip finds the singer throwing a wild house party with plenty of dancing.

Check out Demi’s latest below.