Drake's Dad is 'The Realest Dude Ever' in New Whiskey Ads

July 18, 2017
By Hayden Wright

Like Beyonce’s mom, Drake’s dad is a folk hero among fans and social media followers. A new ad campaign for Virginia Black Whiskey casts Dennis Graham as “The Realest Dude Ever,” and the envy of Dos Equis’ “Most Interesting Man in the World.”

Canadian rapper Drake appears in the ads, too, introducing his father this way:

“You wanna know who’s not worried about the Most Interesting Man in the World? The Realest Dude Ever,” Drake says. As the camera pans to Mr. Graham, he reclines with a whiskey on the rocks.

“First date? Oh, you know we’re going dutch,” he says.

In the second clip, Graham says, “What’s under my do-rag? Another do-rag.”

He even got a catchphrase: “Virgina Black, one sip and you’re woo!”

Watch the funny spots here:

@virginiablackwhiskey

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

@virginiablackwhiskey @therealdennisg

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

