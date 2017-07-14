WIN On Fresh: OneRepublic + a Honda Civic | Gavin DeGraw | LordeShakira | Broadway’s “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”More »

Have You Ever Been TRAPPED Like the ATM Guy in Texas?

July 14, 2017 10:56 AM
(Photo: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images)

 

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about a contractor in Corpus Christi, TX who was actually stuck inside an ATM machine for hours! He slipped ‘help me notes’ through the machine and was finally rescued after getting one customer’s attention.

Click above to hear all about it and to find out whether it was Karen or Jeffrey who once got their head stuck in an M&M’s statue at a supermarket!!

Have you ever been trapped? Comment below!

Read more on this story HERE.

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

