FM Magazine: City Park’s NYC SummerStage 2017

Deb Gordon’s guest was Heather Lubov, Executive Director of the City Parks Foundation, which is a private non-profit organization that offers park programs in all five boroughs of New York City.

The Foundation strives to empower New Yorkers to support their parks on a local level and provides free cultural, environmental and educational programs to them.

“I think most New Yorkers don’t have any sense of how beautiful New York City’s parks are and it’s really worth taking a walk in a neighborhood that you don’t know, and making a park a destination because they’re just beautiful,” said Lubov.

Ms. Lubov shared information about the Foundation’s wide array of community building initiatives that reach hundreds of thousands of people each year and helps contribute to the revitalization of New York City neighborhoods.

Ms. Lubov also discussed some of the acts on the bill at SummerStage – the Foundation’s annual performing arts festival held in different parks throughout the city that features diverse dance and musical performances which include rock, jazz, Latin, R&B, and comedic shows.

“We do spoken word, we do theater, we’re working with the public theater and we’re also doing a concert version of A Bronx Tale,” said Lubov.

“I think our strength is music for sure, so the majority of the work we do is music in all genres…We really try to make sure that we serve every community in New York.”

In addition, City Parks Foundation provides free golf, tennis and track lessons to underserved youth.

For more information about SummerStage, and a complete schedule of SummerStage events, visit www.summerstage.org. Or connect via @SummerStage.

To learn more about the Foundation’s other services, visit www.cityparksfoundation.org.

–Deb Gordon/WNEW