The MTA Has a New Plan for Improving Train Service… Is This a Win or a Fail?

July 12, 2017 9:53 AM
(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

 

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey revealed the MTA’s brilliant new plan for improving train service during the #SummerOfHell. The MTA’s $20 million, six point plan to get rid of service delays are… floor mats with arrows???? Huh???

Click the above to hear about the new plan and find out what Jeffrey thinks the MTA should do to stop ruining everyone’s lives!

What do you think can help improve train service in NYC? Comment below!

Read more about the MTA’s new plan HERE.

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

