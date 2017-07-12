The MTA Has a New Plan for Improving Train Service… Is This a Win or a Fail?

(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey revealed the MTA’s brilliant new plan for improving train service during the #SummerOfHell. The MTA’s $20 million, six point plan to get rid of service delays are… floor mats with arrows???? Huh???

