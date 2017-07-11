WIN On Fresh: OneRepublic + a Honda Civic | Gavin DeGraw | LordeShakira | Broadway’s “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”More »

There’s a Product That Jeffrey Doesn’t Trust… Are You With Him On This?

July 11, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: Fashion, Health, style

This morning on Karen & Jeffrey, Jeffrey revealed that he is not a fan of natural products because they don’t seem to work on him at all. He tried using one natural toothpaste during his vacay and it was a huge and embarrassing fail!

Click above to hear which product he used — and find out what kind of fruit Producer T actually uses as deodorant!

Are you #TeamNatural? If so, what products work for you? Comment below!

Check out some of the best natural products for your skin care ritual HERE.

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

