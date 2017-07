FRESH 102.7 has your tickets to OneRepublic and the keys to a 2017 Honda Civic!

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2017 Honda Civic Tour presents OneRepublic on Friday, July 28th at PNC Bank Arts Center OR on Saturday, July 29th at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater and be in the drawing for a 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback.

Enter and win – Brought to you by your local TriHonda Dealers.