TrendAlert: Grooms Are Now Wearing Makeup on Their Wedding Day

(Credit: MDBrockmann/Thinkstock)

This morning, Karen and The Voice & Biggest Loser star Erin Willet, who was in for Jeffrey, talked about the newest wedding trend: Grooms are now wearing makeup and getting beauty treatments for the big day.

One man went as far as getting spending $330 on makeup and beauty treatments for his big day!

Is this OK or NO WAY? Listen above to find out whether Karen or Erin would be cool with their man rocking makeup on their wedding day.

We are having too much fun this morning! 😇 Thank to @KarenNJeffrey for having me! https://t.co/D6rrZjF2mE — Erin Willett (@erin_willett) July 7, 2017

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey