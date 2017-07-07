WIN On Fresh: Gavin DeGraw | LordeHarry Styles | ShakiraBillboard #Hot100FestMore »

#TrendAlert: Grooms Are Now Wearing Makeup on Their Wedding Day

July 7, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Marriage, Weddings
(Credit: MDBrockmann/Thinkstock)

 

This morning, Karen and The Voice & Biggest Loser star Erin Willet, who was in for Jeffrey, talked about the newest wedding trend: Grooms are now wearing makeup and getting beauty treatments for the big day.

One man went as far as getting spending $330 on makeup and beauty treatments for his big day!
Is this OK or NO WAY? Listen above to find out whether Karen or Erin would be cool with their man rocking makeup on their wedding day.

Would you be okay with your man wearing makeup on your wedding day? Comment below!

Read more about the new wedding trend HERE.

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

