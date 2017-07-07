Backstreet Boys Confirm 25th Anniversary World Tour in 2018

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Can you believe the Backstreet Boys will be celebrating their 25th anniversary next year?

AJ, Howie, Nick, Kevin, and Brian first formed BSB in Orlando, Florida in 1993, and the group achieved superstardom with 1999’s Millennium and the 2000 follow-up Black & Blue.

Currently in the midst of an extensive Las Vegas residency, the grown-up boy band has their sights set on a new album and a massive world tour to celebrate the quarter-century mark.

“We’re in the studio making our tenth studio album,” Kevin Richardson revealed to Mix 104.1. “We’re trying to have a single ready by the end of the year this year, and then next year we’re actually gonna do a world tour. It’s gonna be our 25th anniversary next year.”