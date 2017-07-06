WTF?!: What’s The Craziest Thing You’ve Overheard In Public?

Waiters are sharing the craziest things they’ve overheard from customers in restaurants on Reddit and one revealed that he overheard one man confess to his wife that he slept with her sister… during their anniversary dinner!

Another revealed that he overheard a woman propose to her boyfriend, only for him to turn her down and continue eating dinner like nothing happened!

This morning, Karen and Jim, who was in for Jeffrey, revealed the craziest things they’ve overheard in public — and Jim’s story includes a VERY open couple! Listen above!

#WTF?!:What is the craziest thing you’ve overheard in public? Comment below!

