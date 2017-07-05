WIN On Fresh: Gavin DeGraw | LordeHarry Styles | ShakiraBillboard #Hot100Fest | OneRepublicMore »

#HotMessMomMoment: Karen Shares Her Messy Moment From The Holiday Weekend!

July 5, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: kids, parenting

This morning, Karen spilled the tea on her #HotMessMomMoment from the holiday weekend. Karen and her family went to Rhode Island for the weekend and her kids had an embarrassing moment after she had a couple of margarita’s and Salt N Pepa’s “Push It” came on!

And although he’s not a mom, Jim, who was in for Jeffrey, shared his #HotMessMoment from the weekend, which included him crashing someone’s wedding!

What’s Your #HotMessMomMoment from the holiday weekend? Comment below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

