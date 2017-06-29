Celebrity Masseuse Says Mariah Carey is ‘Impossible’ as a Client

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Celebrity masseuse Dr. Dot, who gets paid to bite her clients, is the latest Hollywood insider to throw shade at Mariah Carey.

Dr. Dot, who specializes in therapeutic biting, said about the diva, “It’s a huge production to massage her. She doesn’t want anyone touching her bedsheets. She refuses to lie on a massage table.”

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey