WIN On Fresh: Lorde | Nickelback | NKOTB | Harry Styles | Billboard #Hot100Fest | OneRepublicMore »

Celebrity Masseuse Says Mariah Carey is ‘Impossible’ as a Client

June 29, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Mariah Carey
(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

 

Celebrity masseuse Dr. Dot, who gets paid to bite her clients, is the latest Hollywood insider to throw shade at Mariah Carey.

Dr. Dot, who specializes in therapeutic biting, said about the diva, “It’s a huge production to massage her. She doesn’t want anyone touching her bedsheets. She refuses to lie on a massage table.”

Click above to hear Karen and Jeffrey chat about Mariah’s diva antics and Dr. Dot’s biting technique!

Which celeb would you bite if you had the chance? Comment below!

Read more about Dr. Dot’s beef with Mariah Carey HERE.

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live