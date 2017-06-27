Shakira Announces El Dorado World Tour

By Hayden Wright
Shakira’s latest album El Dorado will get a world tour that kicks off this November in Germany. The Colombian singer will crisscross the globe on her El Dorado World Tour, starting in Europe and finding her way to the United States, where she’ll play Madison Square Garden, L.A.’s The Forum and more arena stops. Shakira’s team revealed a full list of dates and tickets go on sale this Friday.
“Thank you all so much for listening to my music in so many places around the world. I can’t wait to be onstage again singing along with all of you, all of your favorites and mine. It’s going to be fun! The road to El Dorado starts now!” Shakira said in a statement.
Here’s a full list of dates:
Shakira’s 2017-18 El Dorado World Tour:
11/8 – Cologne, Germany
11/10 – Paris, France
11/11 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg
11/12 – Antwerp, Belgium
11/14 -Amsterdam, Netherlands
11/16 – Montpellier, France
11/17 – Bilbao, Spain
11/19 – Madrid, Spain
11/22 – Lisbon, Portugal
11/23 – La Coruña, Spain
11/25 – Barcelona, Spain
11/28 – Lyon, France
11/30 – Munich, Germany
12/3 – Milan, Italy
12/4 – Zurich, Switzerland
1/9 – Orlando, FL
1/11 – Sunrise, FL
1/12 – Miami, FL
1/16 – Washington, DC
1/17 – New York, NY
1/19 – Montreal, Canada
1/20 – Toronto, Canada
1/22 – Detroit, MI
1/23 – Chicago, IL
1/26 – Houston, TX
1/28 – Dallas, TX
1/29 – San Antonio, TX
2/1 – Los Angeles, CA
2/3 -Phoenix, AZ
2/6 – Anaheim, CA
2/7 – San Jose, CA
2/9 – San Diego, CA
2/10 -Las Vegas, NV
