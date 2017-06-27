WIN On Fresh: Lorde | Nickelback | NKOTB | Harry Styles | Billboard #Hot100Fest | OneRepublicMore »

Bachelor In Paradise Star DeMario Jackson Tells All! Karen & Jeffrey Spill The Tea!

June 27, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: TV
(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Leisure Opportunities)

 

Bachelor in Paradise star DeMario Jackson breaks his silence in a three part interview with E!, just a week after being cleared of having sex with castmate Corrine Olympios without her consent.

During the interview, DeMario talked about how the accusations affected his family and explained exactly what happened between him and Corrine.

Click above to hear what Karen and Jeffrey had to say about DeMario’s interview!

What did you think of DeMario’s interview? Are you into it or over it? Comment below!

Watch clips from DeMario’s interview HERE.

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live