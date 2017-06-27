Bachelor In Paradise Star DeMario Jackson Tells All! Karen & Jeffrey Spill The Tea!

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Leisure Opportunities)

Bachelor in Paradise star DeMario Jackson breaks his silence in a three part interview with E!, just a week after being cleared of having sex with castmate Corrine Olympios without her consent.

During the interview, DeMario talked about how the accusations affected his family and explained exactly what happened between him and Corrine.

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey