#HotMessMomMonday: Karen Carson & Jill Nicolini Share Their Messy Moments From Over The Weekend

June 26, 2017 10:39 AM
Filed Under: parenting

Today is #HotMessMomMonday on Karen & Jeffrey and this morning, and Karen and Jill Nicolini, who was in for Jeffrey, spilled the tea on their messy mom moments from the weekend.

Jill talked about the hassle of taking her two kids, a two-year-old and a four-month-old out to a pool party this weekend and Karen revealed the messy moment she had after a couple of glasses of sangria at a graduation party with her family.

What’s Your #HotMessMomMoment from the weekend? Comment below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

