Which Celeb Is Throwing Shade At Mariah Carey Because Of Her Diva Antics?

June 23, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Mariah Carey

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey revealed a celebrity that has been throwing MAJOR shade at Mariah Carey over her diva antics on the set of the upcoming comedy, The House.

Apparently, Mariah was so demanding on the set that her cameo got cut from the film altogether!

Listen above to find out all about the DRAMA!

Read more about Mariah Carey’s diva antics on the set of The House HERE.

PLUS, here’s Will Ferrell speaking on Mariah Carey’s diva behavior!

 

Are you #TeamMariah or is she on #TeamTooMuch? Comment below!

 

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

